Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct will close permanently the night of Jan. 11, and a new four-lane Highway 99 tunnel between Sodo and South Lake Union will open in its place a few weeks later.

The elevated highway has moved people through downtown — providing a picturesque waterfront view along the way — since 1953. But age and earthquakes have weakened the structure enough that the state deemed it unsafe to keep using.

Crews need three weeks between the viaduct’s closure and the tunnel opening to connect existing roads to the new underground highway.

Traffic during that time is expected to be dismal. And once open, the tunnel will change the way many people have moved through downtown for the past several decades.

On Friday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., Traffic Lab reporters Mike Lindblom and Michelle Baruchman will answer your questions about the old viaduct and new tunnel in a Facebook Live Q&A. Lindblom has covered the viaduct replacement project since its inception following the 2001 Nisqually earthquake.

