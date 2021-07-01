Washington state’s Good to Go tolling website and service staff will go offline Friday for two weeks, causing confusion for drivers who aren’t prepared.

Toll managers advise people who use the five toll roads — the Highway 520 floating bridge, Tacoma Narrows Bridge, Highway 99 tunnel, or left lanes on Highway 167 and northern I-405 — to check their accounts and consider adding money.

About 2 million customers either carry a toll pass or have registered their license plates for electronic billing. Those not enrolled with Good to Go are billed by mail with a $2 surcharge per trip.

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, Kemper Development Co., Madrona Venture Group, NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The two-week service outage will allow a new contractor, ETAN, to take over the electronic billing system and the MyGoodtoGo.com website. When it restarts July 19, there will be new features, such as the ability to sign up for text alerts, or load money even if the balance dips below zero. Drivers will no longer need to prepay $30 to establish new accounts.

These two weeks will not count against drivers, for purposes of charging the $5 late-processing fee for payments 15 days late, or a $40 civil penalty after 80 days. But tolls will still be counted as usual throughout early July, to be deducted or billed in late July. By loading the account with dollars before Friday, customers can avoid a surprise later.

Overall, traffic still averages 24% below normal on state toll roads, though it’s nearly even with pre-pandemic volumes at Tacoma Narrows. The state is considering toll increases of 25 cents for the Narrows bridge and Highway 99 tunnel Oct. 1.