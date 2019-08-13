Saying they’re tired of watching single-occupancy drivers cruise through the bus-only lane, a handful of transit-friendly vigilantes took matters into their own hands Monday.

Inspired by a viral video of a woman instructing drivers at Sixth Avenue and Olive Way to “get the [expletive] out of this lane,” about 15 people deployed to the same intersection Monday during the afternoon rush hour.

They waved red flags at drivers, stepping into the street to urge cars to get out of the bus lane and then scurrying back to the sidewalk when a bus was headed their way. They brought candy to hand out to bus drivers.

In an ode to the woman who went semi-viral over the weekend telling drivers to get out of the bus lane, a group is here at 6th and Olive flagging cars out of the bus lane and thanking bus drivers pic.twitter.com/UxUkq6BUGV — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) August 13, 2019

“It’s really important that the bus-only lanes are only for buses so that they can transport more people and have an efficient flow of traffic in our city,” said Yes Segura. “People that are riding the buses — it’s not just one person. It’s actually people that have jobs, people that are going to appointments, people that don’t have access to a car.”

Seattle officials have said deploying police officers to enforce bus-only lanes is often unworkable and attempted to get state permission to use automated cameras to ticket people driving in the lanes.

A bill to allow Seattle to use the cameras failed to pass this year’s legislative session.

In a video posted to Reddit over the weekend, a woman is seen standing in the bus lane and gesturing at cars and SUVs using the lane.

“Get out of this lane,” she tells drivers, pointing toward the general purpose lane. “It’s a bus-only lane.”

“Get the [expletive] out of this lane,” the woman says later as another person at the bus stop applauds. “Bus-only lane,” she tells another driver. “You’re in the wrong lane, honey.”

Some transit riders hailed the woman as a hero and said she should be featured on the new city flag. Staff at the conservative Washington Policy Center, meanwhile, criticized the woman and her fans as elitist and selfish.

On Monday afternoon, drivers generally complied with the impromptu bus-lane enforcement, though some returned to the lane after passing the group.

On the next block, signs say drivers can use the bus lane to turn right. The restrictions vary along Olive, but are generally in place from 3 to 7 p.m. and sometimes during the morning rush as well, according to signs.

Mark Ostrow, co-leader of Queen Anne Greenways, said the group was “helping to…gently whisk cars out of the way.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation, King County Metro and the Seattle Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment.