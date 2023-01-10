A BNSF train carrying empty shipping containers derailed in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Monday night, colliding with a Seattle City Light power station and downing several power lines.

No injuries were reported.

According to BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent, the derailment occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Six cars left the track, but none were carrying any freight and no toxic substances spilled.

The rear end of the train blocked South Horton and South Spokane streets and East Marginal Way South. An insulated electrical line was draped over one of the cars.

BNSF crews responded to the scene Monday and into Tuesday to try to return the cars to the rails. The cause is still under investigation.

City Light spokesperson Jenn Strang said two utility poles are currently under the derailed train; they will be replaced when the cars are cleared.

“Last night, our crews did what they could to secure the down wires and make the area safe,” said Strang.

City leaders have expressed concern in the past about potential train derailments in Seattle, particularly of those carrying oil through the tunnel beneath downtown. A train carrying crude oil derailed in Interbay in 2014, but the damage was contained. The Seattle City Council passed a resolution in 2015 pushing BNSF to provide more information about its emergency response protocols, but the measure was nonbinding.