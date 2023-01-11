Seattle Kraken and Storm fans can already take free public transportation to their teams’ home games. But now, in an expansion of that program, Climate Pledge Arena will offer the same perk for all its public events.

The free passes are an expansion of an earlier effort to entice Kraken and Storm fans to leave their cars at home. The arena’s free public transit benefit applies to King County Metro buses and water taxis, Sound Transit buses and light-rail trains, the Seattle Streetcar, and the monorail.

Event goers can access the passes by linking their Ticketmaster account to the Kraken mobile app. The passes are valid up to two hours before doors open and two hours after events conclude, according to a Friday statement from Climate Pledge Arena officials.

Transit passes are available for all public events at the arena.

In the first year the free passes for Kraken and Storm games were made available, 25% of fans used public transit, Rob Johnson, senior vice president of sustainability for Climate Pledge Arena and the Kraken, said in a news release.

Using public transit is environmentally friendly, helps reduce traffic congestion and brings fans together, he said.

“It’s been one of the fastest and most fun ways for our fans to get to the arena,” Johnson said.