Lost on the waterfront?
Tourists and commuters along Seattle’s Alaskan Way can now take a free bus past the construction barricades and cab queues, all the way to Seattle Center or Pioneer Square, until Oct. 1.
Blue-and-orange buses show up every 25 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serve nine stops between Seattle Center, Colman Dock and King Street Station. The pilot project began in late July and will be continued next summer depending on ridership.
A total 4,957 riders rode the buses in the first two weeks, a number expected to rise as people learn about the service. A north-south bus there is especially helpful for visitors to keep their bearings, amid temporary road lanes or sidewalk detours, said Margaret Steck, a project spokeswoman.
The privately operated service is subsidized by gasoline taxes through the Washington State Department of Transportation, in planning partnership with the Downtown Seattle Association.
The state manages a $30 million “parking mitigation” fund aiding waterfront merchants during construction of the Highway 99 tunnel and connecting streets — a $3.2 billion megaproject displacing as many as 1,200 surface parking stalls between 2012 to 2021. The fund also provides discounted rates of $3 per hour in private parking garages, and temporary surface stalls that shift locations as excavation sites change.
Tourist shuttles fill a void left when the vintage, underused George Benson Waterfront Streetcar was evicted in 2005 to make room for Olympic Sculpture Park and Highway 99 construction.
