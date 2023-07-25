A 20-seat, wheelchair-accessible minibus has returned to Seattle’s Elliott Bay waterfront, circulating four times per hour between popular tourist sites.

The publicly funded Free Waterfront Shuttle will operate until Sept. 24, sporting the same blue-and-orange markings as past years. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The first runs started last week.

Two loops, with one bus apiece, meet at Pier 56 next to Argosy Cruise Lines, Crab Pot restaurant and Seattle Great Wheel, where a concierge helps people navigate and transfer. Planners avoided a direct Washington State Ferries stop at Colman Dock (Pier 52) because of construction and unsafe traffic conditions, so travelers to ferries should hop off at Pier 56.

The north loop stops are the Space Needle, Pier 67 serving the Olympic Sculpture Park/Victoria Clipper dock, Pier 56, and Alaskan Way between the Seattle Aquarium and Pike Place Market. This path includes the new Elliott Way (Dzidzilalich) bridge and hilly Wall Street, to detour around a construction dead-end on Alaskan near the aquarium.

The south loop serves Pioneer Square, King Street Station and Pier 56 connecting to the north loop.

Shuttles operated in 2018-19 on different loops, serving 419,000 passengers for all of 2019, said Bob Donegan, president of Ivar’s seafood restaurants and treasurer of the Historic Seattle Waterfront Association, which participated in planning the service. He predicts 100,000 passengers will board during the 10-week summer period, based on comparable weeks of 2019. Service was suspended the past three years because of COVID-19.

King County provided $500,000 operating funds, said Donegan.

Shuttle sponsors caution that major events, such as sold out concerts and ballgames, will likely slow the standard 15-minute service frequency, so be patient with bus drivers. That’s why the loops are divided; a north bus can keep moving if the south is gridlocked, or vice versa.