Goran Sparrman, who left an engineering and construction firm to run the Seattle Department of Transportation for much of the last year, is returning to a different engineering and construction firm.

Sparrman was recently hired as a vice president and business development officer for HNTB, a massive Kansas City-based company. He will work in the company’s Bellevue offices and be responsible for growing HNTB’s business in the Pacific Northwest.

That business is already substantial. HNTB is the lead designer on the new (and recently delayed, again) Highway 99 tunnel, led the rebuilds of Mercer Street in Seattle and Interstate 405 on the Eastside and is designing Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail extension.

Sparrman served as interim SDOT director from December 2017 through the end of August. He was replaced at SDOT by Linea Laird, the former state administrator of the Highway 99 tunnel project.

Sparrman was previously interim director of SDOT — and a candidate for the permanent position — in 2014, when Mayor Ed Murray took office. He was the director of transportation for the city of Bellevue from 1998 to 2011, when he left to become a deputy director at SDOT. He worked for Parsons Corp., an engineering and construction firm, from 2014 through 2017.

“This region is facing a lot of transportation challenges,” Sparrman said. “The partnership between Seattle, the state Department of Transportation and Sound Transit is going to be the key of really responding to those long-term challenges.”

City ethics rules bar Sparrman from working with the city of Seattle on any matter for one year, and he is barred from working with the city for two years on any matter that he worked on while at SDOT.

“The ethics code is pretty clear,” Sparrman said. “I did my due diligence.”

HNTB currently has contracts with the city to help build the new Lander Street overpass, to consult on the troubled Move Seattle levy and to do early work on the city’s waterfront rebuild, among others.