With parking prices near T-Mobile Park already exceeding $100 in advance of the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, anyone heading to either event might consider taking advantage of two days of free public transit.

King County Metro, Sound Transit, Kitsap Transit and the Seattle Department of Transportation are all dropping fares Monday and Tuesday to entice baseball revelers and others to leave their cars at home. That means anyone hopping on a bus, water taxi, fast ferry, streetcar, light rail or Sounder train won’t have to worry about their ORCA balance.

Additionally, Sound Transit will add extra service on light rail and Sounder. Light rail trains will run every eight minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 10 and July 11, then every 10 minutes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sounder will add an extra northbound trip from Lakewood at 2:11 p.m., stopping at all Sounder South stations along the way, before arriving in Seattle at 3:27 p.m. A Sounder train will also leave Everett, heading south, at 2:45 p.m., arriving in Seattle at 3:44 p.m. Returning trains will leave King Street Station 45 minutes after the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game end.

Additionally, King County Metro will provide water taxi service until 11 p.m.

The free fares will run during regular service hours for all participating agencies.

Snohomish County Community Transit, Pierce Transit and the Monorail will still charge for service.

Anyone looking to roll in on two wheels will have plenty of options, including increased access to rental bikes and scooters and a valet service for bicycles just north of Lumen Field.

