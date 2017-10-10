A flipped semi on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5, south of Seattle just north of Highway 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road), has caused a miles-long backup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

About 8 a.m. a blocked right lane was reopened after a tow truck righted the semi, officials said. Long delays are expected to linger.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that there were no injuries in the wreck.