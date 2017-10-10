A flipped semi on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5, south of Seattle just north of Highway 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road), has caused a miles-long backup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
About 8 a.m. a blocked right lane was reopened after a tow truck righted the semi, officials said. Long delays are expected to linger.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that there were no injuries in the wreck.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.