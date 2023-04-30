All westbound lanes on Interstate 90 are blocked in Issaquah on Sunday evening due to a four-vehicle collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

All WB lanes on I-90 are blocked after a collision involving multiple vehicles just east of Sunset Way in @cityofissaquah.



There is a large law enforcement and fire response to this scene. https://t.co/UrzwOEhwcQ pic.twitter.com/oE8jsaRDmC — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 1, 2023

The collision occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at milepost 19 near Sunset Way, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue, the responding agency.

A vehicle traveling eastbound was struck, crossed into the westbound lanes, and hit another vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson. The driver of a vehicle on the eastbound side is in custody for suspected impairment, and the driver who caused the incident has not been determined yet.

At least one patient needed to be extricated and two people were taken to area hospitals, the fire department tweeted.

Eastside Fire and Rescue initially posted the collision involved five vehicles, not four.

The crash is causing a lengthy backup.

Check back for updates.