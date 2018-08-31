"We now know the real numbers on what this is going to cost and it's tens of millions more than what the anyone was ever told," Mayor Jenny Durkan said. "This is not good news, and I know that."

The cost to build Seattle’s stalled downtown streetcar expansion project, a 1.2-mile stretch of track along First Avenue to connect the city’s two existing streetcar lines, has soared to $252 million, according to a newly released consultant’s report. That’s an increase of more than $100 million from 2015, when costs were first estimated.

The project remains in limbo, with no firm estimate as to when a decision will be made on whether to build it or not. And the turmoil could lead to a cascading delay: The city is depending on a $75 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration, but the FTA will now want to re-review the project’s details if the city decides to move forward, city officials said.

That process that could take eight to 18 months after the city makes its own decision, Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

“It’s really disappointing to me frankly, as a Seattle resident, that the kind of work that we’ve done in this process wasn’t done at the outset when the project was being planned,” Durkan said. “These projects were not managed well and I will say that the people who are there today managing those projects are new to this administration.”

But the report also found that the Seattle Department of Transportation’s projected operating costs for the new streetcar system, which were disputed by King County Metro, leading to a halt in construction, “appear to be reasonable,” although the two agencies will continue discussions. The consultant found some risk that the city would have to chip in more money to operate the system — it projected anywhere from a $1.9 million annual surplus to a $2.6 million annual deficit.

That would sink to certain deficits, from $5 million to $10 million a year, if the city is unable to replace funding it receives from Sound Transit, which is set to disappear in 2024.

And scrapping the long-planned streetcar expansion, which has been on hold since spring, would mean a sunk cost for the city of $55 million, $31 million of which has already been spent, according to the report from consultant KPMG.

The project, which began in 2012, has been stalled for five months and the long-awaited KPMG report is more than two months overdue. Durkan initially halted the project in March after a Seattle Times report that the SDOT may have underestimated the costs to run the new system by as much as 50 percent.

The rising costs, like those for other major transit projects in the region, are driven by rising material and labor costs and increased administrative staff, among other factors, KPMG found.

The city has ordered 10 new streetcars for the project, at a cost of $52 million, that are longer and heavier than the ones it currently owns. The KPMG report also cites potential increased costs to accommodate existing facilities to the new, larger streetcars, but does not factor them in to its estimates.

The KPMG report also predicts an exponential increase in ridership if the streetcar expansion project is built, although it doesn’t see quite as rosy a scenario as SDOT had previously projected. With no expansion, the city’s existing First Hill and South Lake Union streetcar lines would carry about 1.5 million passengers annually in 2022.

With the new streetcar along First Avenue, the combined system would carry between 5 million and 6 million riders in 2022, the project’s new estimated opening date. SDOT had previously predicted that the expanded streetcar system would carry more than 6.8 million riders in 2020.

A preliminary city review of the project, completed in the weeks before Durkan ordered the halt, found that construction costs had risen. What several years ago was a $150 million project became a $177 million project and, as of March, was estimated to be more than $200 million.

But there had been mostly silence from the mayor’s office since. KPMG submitted a draft report in early June, and the consultant, at the time, said it wouldn’t be long before it finished the final report.

The streetcar project has essentially secured (but not yet received) $50 million in federal funding, with $25 million more likely to follow. With its own lanes down First Avenue, supporters tout it as an efficient way to get across downtown and improve the city’s existing transit lines.

The existing streetcars, fragmented on opposite sides of the downtown core, have failed to match ridership projections. But SDOT has predicted a ridership boom if the new line gets built — from about 5,000 streetcar riders a day now, to about 22,000 with the expansion and about 30,000 daily riders by 2035.

In late July, Durkan added more uncertainty to the project, with the announcement that the new streetcars the city has ordered are longer and heavier than the ones currently in use and might not be compatible with the current track and maintenance barns. Durkan’s office said a more detailed “engineering review” would be needed to evaluate the project.

The mayor’s office gave few details on the potential sizing issues and critics accused Durkan of cooking up a rationale to kill the project. The KPMG review also gives few details on the sizing issues.

King County Metro officials, in internal emails obtained through a public records request, had previously told SDOT of possible issues with how the new cars fit in maintenance shops and how much room they have to turn around at the end of the track on Broadway.

KPMG found the issues to be resolvable but wrote they would require “additional analysis” and listed the cost of potentially altering facilities to accommodate the new streetcars as a key issue driving cost increases.