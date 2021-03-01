A pair of overnight repair closures this coming weekend, followed by five full days of lane reductions, will snarl traffic around the southbound First Avenue South Bridge — a key remaining route to West Seattle.

However, the job will wreak less havoc than the four-week project that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) predicted back in October, before the winning construction bidder offered a tighter schedule.

The southbound Duwamish River crossing, part of state Highway 99, will fully close from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then again from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Two more similar closures are planned from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, and Monday, March 15.

A greater traffic hassle arrives Wednesday, March 10, when the southbound First Avenue South bridge will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes — 24 hours a day until noon Monday, March 15. The parallel northbound bridge will operate normally.

WSDOT warns travelers to expect delays, aggravated by the fact the southbound bridge was already a key detour route for drivers while the cracked West Seattle Bridge remains closed. Traffic has tripled on industrial roads near the West Seattle Bridge since the city closed that six-lane structure last March.

Contractors from Massana Construction, of Gig Harbor, will replace bearings under the First Avenue South bridge’s steel decks, under a $380,455 contract. The bearings consist of steel contact plates resting on grout. These enable the bridge to slide in response to normal temperature changes. But WSDOT says the 25-year-old grout is becoming worn out.

“We have been watching the bearings that support the bridge for a couple of years,” said a statement by WSDOT project engineer Mike Askarian. “Last fall we found they had worn to the point where they need to be replaced. This is a challenging time for travelers with the West Seattle Bridge closed, but doing this work now will prevent future damage to the bridge.”

Detour routes include the South Park Bridge; Interstate 5; the low-rise Tukwila International Boulevard South and East Marginal Way South bridges, both near Boeing Access Road; or for overnight use, the West Seattle swing bridge that’s available only between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for general traffic.