Light-rail passengers were kicked off trains at the University of Washington Station, after a failure in the fire-protection system caused officials to close Roosevelt and U District stations Thursday morning.

Four shuttle buses were sent to carry people to the closed stations and the Northgate Station, while the trains ran empty through the North Seattle tunnel, said Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher.

As of 12:05 p.m., technicians were out diagnosing the problem, and there was no estimated time to resume full service, he said.

Some transit riders complained on Twitter about the lack of explanation and the long wait for shuttle-bus replacements, after the partial shutdowns at 10:40 a.m. Officials sent email service updates at 11:40 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. with shuttle-bus instructions.

Trains are operating normally between UW and Angle Lake stations, Sound Transit said.

The agency’s CEO, Peter Rogoff, promised this winter to improve customer notifications, after the Apple Cup stall on Nov. 26, where confused riders walked out of stuck railcars near UW Station. Officials made similar pledges in 2010 after a rogue fire alarm forced a sudden closure of the downtown transit tunnel.

The exact cause isn’t pinpointed, after Sound Transit initially sent alerts about a “mechanical issue.” Gallagher pointed out that Fire Department regulations prohibit running the trains in an improvised manner, when any of the alarms, circuits or other fire safety systems are malfunctioning.

U District Station is the busiest on the 24-mile corridor, fueled by the return of students to campus last fall. An average 56,000 daily riders traveled on light rail as of January, as buses and trains rebound from losses during the pandemic.