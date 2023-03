All lanes of Lake City Way from Northeast 143rd Street to Northeast 137th Street in Seattle are closed Friday morning due to a fire engulfing a vacant building, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

“Crews are in a defensive position by pouring water on the fire from a safe distance away from the building,” the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter.

.@SeattleFire activity blocking all NB and SB lane of Lake City Way from NE 143rd St to NE 137th St. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yaoGCtU0b7 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 3, 2023

There is no estimated time for reopening.