A fire along the shoulder of eastbound I-90 near the ramp from northbound I-5 is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The backup was around 4 miles long as of 9:20 a.m., WSDOT said.

The drive from Federal Way to Seattle was taking travelers just under an hour shortly after 7:30 a.m., WSDOT said on Twitter.