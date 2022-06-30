Seattle Fire Department crews responded to a two-alarm fire shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a vacant building in Belltown.

While the fire was under control around 5:45 a.m. and there were no reported injuries, several blocks remain closed as authorities respond.

All lanes of Second Avenue are blocked from Battery Street to Lenora Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. All westbound lanes on Bell Street from Third Avenue to First Avenue are closed, as well as all north- and southbound lanes on Third Avenue from Battery Street to Blanchard Street.