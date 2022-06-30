Seattle Fire Department crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Wayne Apartments in Belltown before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The apartment building, among the last remaining pre-regrade structures, was built in 1890. The building achieved landmark status in 2015 but is set to be destroyed to make way for a prospective nine-floor retail-residential building.

While the fire was under control around 5:45 a.m. and there were no reported injuries, several blocks remain closed as authorities respond.

Around 6 a.m., Seattle Fire said only a few units would remain on scene until the fire is fully extinguished. Crews are in a defensive position because of the collapsed roof and are pouring water on the fire from outside the building, the department said.

All lanes of Second Avenue are blocked from Battery Street to Lenora Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. All westbound lanes on Bell Street from Third Avenue to First Avenue are closed, as well as all north- and southbound lanes on Third Avenue from Battery Street to Blanchard Street.