The ferry Spokane, which had been sailing between Edmonds and Kingston, was pulled from service Wednesday morning following generator issues on board, causing a 90-minute backup in Edmonds and more than a three-hour wait in Kingston.

The nature and severity of the mechanical issues are unclear, said Washington State Ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes. Crews are still diagnosing the problem and trying to determine whether the boat needs to go into a shipyard for repairs.

Regardless, the repairs are not likely to be completed Wednesday, and WSF does not have a timeline for the ferry’s return. There are no plans to send a separate boat to the route Wednesday, meaning the delays are likely to persist for at least the rest of the day.

The only silver lining is that the mechanical failure comes a day after car traffic was allowed back onto the Bainbridge/Seattle route. The crossing had been reduced to just walk-on passengers for most of a week so crews could make progress on a new overhead walkway, but car traffic was allowed again Tuesday, a day earlier than expected.

With just one boat in service, departures on the Edmonds/Kingston route are occurring every hour and a half. Drivers may choose to detour to a different ferry crossing or travel south over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

The 188-vehicle Spokane was built in 1972 as part of the ferry system’s Jumbo class of boats. It was rebuilt in 2004.

The entire fleet of ferries is aging, with just nine of 21 considered to be in good shape. But a breakdown in negotiations with the state’s main ferry builder in 2022 means no new boats are currently under construction, despite the need and available budget.

The ferries are built to have redundant systems: When one generator goes down, a backup is programmed to kick in automatically. Fuel contamination caused generators onboard the ferry Walla Walla to fail in quick succession, resulting in a loss of steering, which caused the boat to run aground in April on Bainbridge Island.