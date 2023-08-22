Inter-island service will resume Tuesday afternoon in the San Juan Islands after a ferry ran aground Sunday night near Friday Harbor.

Washington State Ferries said ferry Salish will be in place for the 2:15 p.m. sailing out of Friday Harbor.

Ferry Chelan, which was on its last run of the night Sunday when it hit the shoreline in the narrow Wasp Passage, was being towed to Anacortes Tuesday afternoon for repairs. The vessel is sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.

Four passengers and two cars were aboard the Chelan at the time. No one was hurt and all were taken safely to shore, according to spokesperson Ian Sterling. It is not clear yet what caused the ferry to crash. It could have been either human or mechanical error, Sterling said Monday. An investigation by WSF and the U.S. Coast Guard is ongoing.

The daylong suspension of the inter-island service was the latest frustration for residents who’ve battled spotty service for years.

The Chelan, built in 1981, sustained damage above the waterline — a small hole, which has been patched — as well as damage to the propeller.

WSF’s fleet of 21 boats is widely viewed as needing significant upgrades. The state considers just nine of the boats in good shape, and the backlog of needed maintenance grew 30% between 2018 and 2022, with estimated costs rising from $209 million to $270 million.

The ferry Walla Walla ran ashore on Bainbridge Island in April after it lost power due to a fuel contamination issue. Last summer, the ferry Cathlamet crashed into a cluster of pilings known as a dolphin near Fauntleroy in Seattle.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.