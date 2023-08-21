The ferry Chelan ran aground Sunday night in Wasp Passage as it was headed from Orcas Island to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island.

The Chelan, which travels between the San Juan Islands, was on its last run of the night when it hit the shoreline of the narrow passage around 9:40 p.m., said Ian Sterling, a spokesperson at Washington State Ferries. The Chelan is out of service while crews investigate and make repairs. There is no estimated time for when the ferry will resume service.

There were four passengers and two cars on the vessel. No one was hurt and everybody was taken safely to shore, Sterling said.

The Chelan sustained damage above the waterline — a small hole, which has been patched — as well as damage to the propeller, “which would be in line with what you’d expect if you hit the shoreline,” Sterling said.

WSF and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating and divers were in the water Monday morning to inspect the ferry.

Advertising

While the Chelan is out of service, the inter-island service is suspended, “and that’s a real hassle for folks who live up in the San Juan Islands, and we’re highly aware of that,” Sterling said.

WSF is working to bring in a replacement boat to restore inter-island service, but there is no estimated time for the route to resume.

Sunday’s crash is the second grounding this year; the ferry Walla Walla lost power in April due to a gas contamination issue and ran ashore on Bainbridge Island.

WSF’s fleet of 21 boats is widely viewed as needing significant upgrades. The state considers just nine of the boats to be in good shape and saw the backlog of needed maintenance grow 30% between 2018 and 2022, with estimated costs rising from $209 million to $270 million. Three ferries, the Tilikum, Kaleetan and Yakima, are aging into their 50s and 60s and are due for retirement between now and 2027, but the state is spending tens of millions of dollars to keep them in working shape.

WSF’s long-range plan calls for 16 new hybrid-electric ferries by 2040. The agency has locked in state funding for five, the first of which was initially supposed to come into service in 2022. But negotiations with the chosen shipbuilder, Vigor, broke down and the state has not yet found a replacement, pushing the timeline to at least 2027.

The Chelan was built in 1981, one of six Issaquah-class ferries. Those boats, put together by builder Marine Power & Equipment, struggled early with computer issues that gave them a reputation for being difficult to drive. Its sister ship, the Cathlamet, earned itself the nickname the Can’t-Land-It as a result. The builder went bankrupt shortly after rolling out the boats; it reemerged briefly as a worker-owned company before shuttering for good in 1993.

The Issaquah boats have since received several updates and have not experienced the same technical challenges. The Cathlamet recently crashed into pilings near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, but initial reports blamed the captain at the time.