Light-rail service on Sound Transit’s 1 Line was briefly delayed Sunday night because someone was smoking fentanyl in the lead railcar.

The operator of a southbound train headed toward SeaTac reported smoke entering the control cab near Tukwila International Boulevard Station around 8:10 p.m., said transit spokesperson John Gallagher. The operator continued to Angle Lake Station at the end of the route, then traveled by ambulance to a medical center, Gallagher said.

The train was removed from service, which meant passengers going north into Seattle had to wait 10 minutes longer, until the next train arrived.

Like many U.S. cities, Seattle is undergoing an epidemic of fentanyl use. At least 61 people have died of overdoses involving fentanyl so far this year in King County, as of Friday. Nearly 700 such deaths were reported countywide last year.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587 have reported a massive rise in drug incidents, including 20 incidents in 2021 when transit operators said they were irritated by fumes from drugs used aboard their buses or trains, sometimes badly enough to halt work. Sound Transit is preparing to sign contracts with four security firms to greatly increase guard presence in the wake of understaffed patrols in 2020-22, as passenger surveys rate safety and cleanliness as the top two needs.

Fentanyl smoke resembles a mixture of burnt motor oil and peanut butter. Users typically heat the drug on a piece of aluminum foil and suck the fumes through a straw.