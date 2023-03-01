A grassroots effort to tear out or transform part of Highway 99 near South Park will receive a boost of $1.6 million from the federal government, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

The money will go toward studying the technical challenges and community support for “removing or restructuring” the roughly mile-long stretch of highway near the South Seattle neighborhood. Coalescing beneath the banner of Reconnect South Park, community members have pushed the idea of demolishing the traffic corridor to invigorate the community and clean the air around the South Park neighborhood. Advocates imagine opening the space to future development, possibly of affordable housing, community space or parks.

“It just opens up so many opportunities in the community,” Maria Ramirez, a member of the Reconnect South Park coalition, said Tuesday. “I see trees. I see green. I see fruit growing. And not all centered on a car.”

The dramatic idea, dismissed as radical by some and still facing long odds, has built tremendous momentum since its conception. The Washington Legislature last year budgeted $600,000 to study options for the highway and neighborhood. The latest award from the federal government guarantees that momentum is unlikely to slow down.

“We’re at a period historically where the time is right,” said Madeleine Spencer, co-director of Placemaking US, which works with “frontline communities that have been uprooted and looted by destructive urban planning, auto-oriented development, racist policies and unequal investment.”

“That moment is happening where we’re saying we really care about reconnecting communities.”

Among Seattle’s most diverse neighborhoods, South Park is also one of the city’s most disadvantaged. Residents, on average, have a life span nine years shorter than those living in Seattle’s higher-income neighborhoods. Hemmed in by two highways, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a waste-management facility and the Duwamish Superfund site, pollution is ever-present while transit access is generally poor.

Community members targeted Highway 99 as the least busy of the options for traveling south, with 509 to the west and Interstate 5 to the east. The highway cuts perfectly through the neighborhood, and schools and parks border its noisy edges.

“This barrier severely limits access to jobs, health care and opportunity and has created one of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in the region,” the U.S. Department of Transportation wrote in its award.

The $1.6 million is expected to fund work to study both the technical aspects of such a project and a community engagement process. With the additional support of $600,000 from the state, analysts will examine the traffic impacts of removing, redesigning or covering up the highway. They will also look to see who might be displaced if the work goes forward.

The community side of the process will be run by members of the Reconnect South Park coalition, made up of people who live and work in the neighborhood.

Industry representatives have raised concerns. The Port of Seattle, in particular, worries what tearing out the highway would mean for freight moving in and out of the port. Port representatives have also expressed concern about losing a route out of Seattle in case of an earthquake.

The grant is one slice of a $1 billion pot of money from the federal government specifically for communities impacted by highway construction. It was approved as part of the trillion-dollar infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Sixteen other local governments and tribes in Washington also applied for money from this pot but did not win the award.