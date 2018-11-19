An estimated 68,500 daily riders are expected to board the Lynnwood Link trains, which will provide an option to escape some of the nation’s worst highway delays. Construction is slated to be completed in mid-2024.

Sound Transit has secured a long sought-after agreement with the Trump administration for $1.2 billion in federal money for the planned 8.5-mile Northgate-to-Lynnwood light-rail line.

The agreement between Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) still must undergo a 30-day congressional review period, but it is highly likely that it will be finalized next month.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, who previously ran the FTA for five years during the Obama administration, said that in nearly 30 years of monitoring such grants, he’s only once seen an agreement sent to Congress and not get signed.

“It really is a major breakthrough,” Rogoff said Monday. “It signals the administration’s complete intent to go forward.”

An estimated 68,500 daily riders are expected to board the Lynnwood Link trains, which will provide an option to escape some of the nation’s worst highway delays. Trains from Lynnwood would reach the University of Washington in 20 minutes, or downtown Seattle in 28 minutes.

Sound Transit has been counting for years on federal funding to make up nearly 40 percent of the project’s multibillion-dollar budget.

“Christmas came early to Puget Sound with a major investment in light rail going to Snohomish County,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., in announcing the deal. “This agreement will link commuters and businesses throughout the region, build more parking for commuters and ease traffic congestion.”

The project has long earned high marks from the FTA for its high ridership and the substantial dollars that local residents have committed, but hoped-for federal funding has been on shaky ground since President Donald Trump took office.

Trump’s budgets have twice proposed eliminating the program that funds public-transit projects.

But Congress has twice ignored Trump’s proposal, passing budget deals that preserve and even increase transit funding.

The cost of the Lynnwood line has soared from an estimated $2.4 billion to as much as $3.2 billion, driven by the increasing costs of land and construction in the Seattle area, as well as “scope creep,” with cities along the line seeking more amenities and station land for bus and car access.

Voters approved the Lynnwood line in the 2008 Sound Transit 2 initiative, but planning has dragged, with the project’s timeline at least six months behind schedule.