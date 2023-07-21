The Fauntleroy ferry dock in West Seattle is out of service after a mechanical failure has prevented crews from moving the span that allows cars to drive onto the boat. As a result, no state ferry service is running from Seattle to Vashon Island or Southworth.

Maintenance workers from Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island are responding, but have not yet provided a diagnosis of the problem or an estimated time when the span will function again. Washington State Ferries spokesperson Dana Warr said the problem appeared to be in the control panel that moves the span.

The so-called triangle route between south King and Kitsap counties has three stops: Seattle, Vashon and Southworth. State Ferries re-routed the 12:40 p.m. from Vashon Island to downtown Seattle, where it will unload passengers at Colman Dock. The boat will not accept any cars or passengers from downtown. Depending on how long the Fauntleroy dock is out of service, additional boats from Vashon or Southworth might also be sent north to avoid backups before a busy weekend.

Meanwhile, anyone trying to leave from or arrive at Southworth is recommended to either drive over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge or take the Kitsap Transit passenger-only ferry, which runs until 7:15 p.m.

Passengers hoping to get to Vashon Island can take the ferry from Point Defiance in Tacoma or hop on a King County water taxi from downtown, which runs until 6:30 p.m.

The three-stop route has been hobbled for years by ongoing maintenance and workforce problems at Washington State Ferries. Instead of the normal three-boat service, the route functions with two. On Fridays last month, the route carried between 3,000 and 3,500 passengers, according to state data.

Advertising

As State Ferries has restored something close to full service between Seattle and Bainbridge, Anacortes and the San Islands, Mukilteo and Clinton and Edmonds and Kingston, the triangle route was deemed a lower priority. It is next on the list for full service, but the timeline has been delayed until at least next year, angering community members who were promised normal sailings as early as the spring. The Seattle-to-Bremerton and Port Townsend-to-Coupeville routes are also still waiting for another boat. Sailings to Sidney, British Columbia, have been called off until at least 2030.

The state ferry system has struggled to keep up with attrition of its workers after losing many to retirement, resignation or firing over the state’s vaccine mandate. At the same time, the fleet has the bare minimum of boats, many of which are decades old.

This weekend is expected to be among the busiest for travel in some time. Taylor Swift is in town Saturday for a sold-out show at Lumen field. The Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays, whose Seattle games draw thousands of visitors from Canada. Capitol Hill Block Party begins Friday. The Storm play Saturday night. Topping it off is the Chinatown Seafair Parade and Bite of Seattle.