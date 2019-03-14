The State Patrol said on Twitter that speed may have played a role in the fatal accident, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

A fatal motorcycle crash early Thursday on northbound Interstate 5, near the Mercer Street exit in downtown Seattle, has traffic backed up for at least four miles, according to police and transportation officials.

State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson urged patience and said on Twitter that speed may have played a role in the accident, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. He encouraged drivers to take alternate routes and said that with only one lane open, the backups are significant.

The Washington State Department of Transportation communicated that the collision has closed three lanes on northbound I-5 and warned drivers to “expect long delays.”

As of 7:40 a.m., no estimate had been given for when the lanes might reopen.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.