First Avenue South is closed for several blocks in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Thursday morning due to a fatal crash.

Seattle police said it was investigating the crash near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Lucile Street shortly after 6 a.m.

All lanes are closed from Lucile to South Orcas Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

There was no estimated time for reopening. Drivers should take alternate routes and expect delays in the area.