A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 530 west of Oso.

The highway is closed between 139th Avenue and 294th Street Northeast, according to state Trooper Kelsey Harding.

The State Patrol asks that drivers avoid the area as troopers investigate. Authorities didn’t immediately release details about the circumstances of the crash.

Please avoid the area on SR 530 in #SnohomishCounty. The road is fully blocked while WSP investigates. There is no detour available.

