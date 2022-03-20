Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Westfield Southcenter Mall, at the Interstate 405 interchange, are blocked Sunday morning after a fatal vehicle collision. The Washington State Patrol told drivers to expect a lengthy closure.

On northbound I-5, near Westfield Southcenter Mall (MP 154.13), there is a collision blocking the left 2 lanes with 1 lane open for passing traffic. WSP, Fire & Medical Aid are on scene. These lanes may be blocked for several hours – seek alternate routes and avoid the area. https://t.co/Q9prr4A6tq pic.twitter.com/fGDEuqg1JW — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 20, 2022

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving two vehicles at about 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed there was a fatality.

Initially four lanes were blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation said freeway lanes may be blocked for several hours, and that drivers should avoid the area.