A large tree fell on 35th Avenue Southwest between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie street Wednesday evening in Seattle, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked shortly after 5 p.m. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, as there will likely be heavy traffic through the area.
This post will be updated.
