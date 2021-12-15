A truck spilled its cargo Wednesday onto a Duwamish River bridge in Tukwila, damaging beams and blocking direct access to the Allentown neighborhood and a busy BNSF Railway freight yard.

Photos show the impact bent at least two of the steel-truss members constructed in 1949, and a steel brace overhead.

The bridge — crossing the river at 42nd Avenue South, close to Highway 599 — has a “fracture critical” design, meaning a failure of one key beam or joint may trigger a chain reaction collapse, as occurred when a tall load broke one span of the Interstate 5 Skagit River Bridge in 2013.

Tukwila already has plans to replace the old crossing by 2025, for at least $22 million. The City Council authorized an engineering firm last month to complete full design. The contract instructions called for a temporary bridge nearby, during roughly two years of construction.

City leaders didn’t immediately reply to interview requests Wednesday, about how long it will take to clear and inspect the bridge, and whether it can be repaired.

“Due to damage sustained to the bridge, it will be closed for an unknown amount of time until engineers can inspect it,” Tukwila police said on Twitter, shortly before 1 p.m.

Advertising

On busy days, some 3,000 trucks and 7,000 cars cross the bridge, making it crucial to the city’s transportation network. Alternative routes wind near riverbanks and houses, where the roadbeds aren’t design for heavy trucks. Any blockage won’t help with the nation’s supply chain problems.

The bridge is rated structurally deficient in the National Bridge Inventory. The most recent city inspections found pervasive “pack rust,” which causes bloat in the beam edges, as well as the riveted connections between beams, known as gusset plates. Foundations below are crumbling in places.

Resident Sally Blake, co-founder of the group Allentown Advocates, said the crash happened around 11 a.m., and shortly after, trucks were lined up back to South 124th Street — a 25 mph arterial between a residential area and the Tukwila Community Center ballfield.

Show caption

The clearance is 14 1/2 feet at the edges and generally 15 feet. Over the years, less serious truck hits have left some dings on the overhead beams.

“There’s always been a possibility this could have happened,” said David Shumate, who lives next to a pair of other Duwamish bridges. Shumate said it’s sad to see the potential demise of the old green span, which he calls “a cool little bridge.”

Trucks go not only to the railyard, but other businesses near I-5 and the tracks.

After the Skagit Bridge collapse, the Washington State Department of Transportation cut out its overhead sway braces and built new ones 18-feet high, recognizing some truckers would cross the state with high loads.

In recent months, neighbors have aired grievances against the city, insisting trucks be rerouted to another road or a new bridge, rather than the planned replacement on 42nd Avenue South.

This is a developing story and will be updated.