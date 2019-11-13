Seattle and others will argue that Initiative 976 to cut car-tab taxes violates the state Constitution in several ways, including by including more than one subject, according to a complaint the city, county, Port of Seattle and several other groups filed Wednesday.

The filing offers the first detailed look at how Seattle will attempt to stave off the measure sponsored by longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman. Voters statewide approved the measure in last week’s election.

The groups plan to file a separate request Thursday asking a judge to stop the initiative from taking effect, according to King County.

“The end result of this unconstitutional initiative, I-976, is to decimate revenue and funding for crucial local projects, particularly those related to transportation and transit,” the complaint says.

I-976 aims to lower many car-tab costs to $30, repeal city authority to charge local car-tab fees and roll back Sound Transit car-tab taxes. If the measure takes effect in full, it would cut about $4 billion in state, local and Sound Transit funding for transportation projects over the next six years.

In Seattle, a local $80 car-tab fee includes $20 to fund maintenance like pothole repair and $60 to fund bus service and transit passes. Voters approved the $60 fee, along with a .1% sales tax increase, in 2014 after a countywide roads-and-transit measure failed and Metro faced possible service cuts. The sales tax could remain in place under the initiative.

Seattle, King County and the other plaintiffs argue I-976 violates a rule in the state Constitution that initiatives must deal with a single subject, improperly subjects local issues to a statewide vote, exceeds the scope of initiative power and that its title did not accurately convey the effects of the initiative.

If the city and county are successful, it’s unclear how soon a judge may issue an injunction. In 2002, local governments won an injunction a week after requesting it. Most of I-976 is set to take effect Dec. 5.

Eyman often urges politicians to “let the voters decide” about taxes.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes say they are representing Seattle-area voters by challenging I-976. The initiative failed in King County with about 59% of people voting no as of the latest available results. Statewide, the initiative is passing with about 53% of the vote.

Eyman defended I-976 last week, as Durkan and Holmes announced their plans to sue, saying voters sent “a very, very clear message.”

“It’s completely untenable to have one city and one set of elected officials making a decision for everybody in the state,” Eyman said.

Eyman’s initiatives, often taking aim at various state taxes including car tabs, have frequently been challenged in court. Two past car-tab measures were wholly or partially struck down.

The first initiative was broader than just car tabs, also attempting to require voter approval for all tax and fee hikes. The state Supreme Court ruled the measure unconstitutional for several reasons, including that it violated the single-subject requirement and that its title didn’t sufficiently describe what the initiative would do.

The state Supreme Court upheld a second initiative, passed in 2002 to cut car-tab taxes and fees, but later ruled that Sound Transit could continue collecting car-tab taxes because it had already sold bonds backed by the revenue.

The new initiative instructs Sound Transit to alter or terminate its bonds, though it’s unclear if that’s possible, according to a state analysis.