Sound Transit S Line trains are expected to be significantly delayed Monday morning as officials respond to a medical incident on the train tracks north of Auburn, according to Sound Transit.

S Line (Sounder) trains are expected to be significantly delayed this morning https://t.co/vjIAUI8OIG — Sound Transit #VaccinateWA – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) September 20, 2021

S Line train number 1503 scheduled to depart at 6:35 a.m. was canceled, according to a Sound Transit alert. Rachelle Cunningham, a Sound Transit Public Information Officer, confirmed the cancelation followed a fatality. Auburn police are investigating.