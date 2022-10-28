Amid the return of fall rain, freeway repair contractors will block two lanes on northbound Interstate 5 in Everett this weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Previous weekend closures have generated congestion as far as 5 miles approaching the work zone, WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pearce said. Crews are restoring as many as 50 broken concrete panels from the freeway, built a half-century ago.

Two lanes will be blocked, while the left general traffic lane will remain passable, and the bus-carpool lane will be open to all users, he said.

Lane reductions begin at 10 p.m. Friday and all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, between 41st Street and Marine View Drive. The Marine View Drive exit will be closed.

In other alerts:

The junction from Interstate 90 to southbound I-5 at Sodo will remain open all weekend because WSDOT contractors canceled plans to complete expansion joint replacements.

Drivers can expect overnight shutdowns next week of the I-5 mainline in both directions as workers install electric wires for a northbound lane addition at Seneca Street. Traffic in both directions will detour into the right-side collector-distributor lanes between Seattle Convention Center and the stadium area.

Highway 2 at Stevens Pass was bare and wet Friday afternoon, but can close on short notice due to fallen trees or mudslides caused by the Bolt Creek wildfire.

Two lanes of northbound Highway 99 will close Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, as workers repair steel-grate decks on the First Avenue South Bridge entering Seattle.

Seattle’s Fremont Bridge will close for deck repairs from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, with 15-minute breaks at the top of the hour for people to walk, skate or bike across.

Sounder commuter trains will carry Seahawks fans to and from Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. See soundtransit.org to find schedules and station locations.

Snow season has begun at I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass and other mountain crossings. WSDOT encourages drivers to practice fastening their tire chains at home instead of trying for the first time while surrounded by snow, slush and moving cars.