Starting this week, Seattle Department of Transportation crews will be working on the Ballard Bridge from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., closing one northbound lane to traffic.

The sidewalk will remain open most of the time during construction, but people on bikes will need to dismount and walk their bikes through the work area on the east side of the bridge, SDOT said.

Bicyclists can also detour to either the Ballard Locks or Fremont Bridge to avoid the work area.

Begun on June 14, SDOT’s maintenance will last until June 21, as crews inspect and repair concrete under the bridge. During that time, SDOT will use a mobile crane to position operators for work under the bridge, a news release said.

Bridge openings will not be affected.