The third year of planned road closures for repaving and repairs on Interstate 5 begins this week.

Travelers heading through Seattle will face delays and closures Thursday night through Sunday morning while crews replace broken concrete road panels and grind and repave southbound Interstate 5.

The southbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes will close from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. All traffic on the collector-distributor will exit at Airport Way and follow signs for detours.

The southbound I-5 onramps from westbound Interstate 90, Edgar Martinez Drive/Fourth Avenue South and Sixth Avenue/James Street will also close.

Those lanes and ramps will close again between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. The southbound I-5 mainline will remain open during this work.

On Saturday, the southbound I-5 onramps will close again at 10 p.m. An hour later, the southbound I-5 mainline will close between Spring Street and South Lucile Street, with all traffic shifted to the collector-distributor.

The lanes and ramps will reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday.

The closures are part of the Revive I-5 project, a series of weekend lane closures to repair and resurface portions of the freeway.

Updated traffic information is available on WSDOT’s website, wsdot.wa.gov, and on its Twitter feed, @wsdot_traffic.