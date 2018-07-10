The train, making its first-ever passenger trip on the renovated Tacoma-Nisqually tracks, was going downhill at 80 mph when it reached a 30 mph curve and flew off the track.

The engineer in last December’s Amtrak Cascades derailment worried about the dangerous curve at DuPont, received a phone call from a foreman to remind him of the hazard and tried in vain to see a speed-limit sign.

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed those details Tuesday, during an investigative hearing in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The engineer, identified as 55-year-old Steve Brown, had made two northbound and one southbound training runs in the new corridor between Lakewood and Nisqually, before the Dec. 18 derailment that killed three people and injured 62 others. He also passed a written exam and took seven to 10 observational rides.

The NTSB waited weeks to interview the injured engineer. Brown told investigators about a last-minute change in locomotives, and he described a call from a railroad foreman shortly before leaving Seattle, according to the NTSB interview posted online.

“He was concerned that he or another road foreman wouldn’t be with me on the trip. And we talked about some of the physical characteristics, including the curve, in that call,” he said.

Brown was asked: Do you remember what he said about the curve or what you were saying?

“Just we all hated that curve,” the engineer recalled. “Everybody hated that curve. Everybody was concerned about the curve.”

The train, making its first-ever passenger trip on the renovated Tacoma-Nisqually tracks, was going downhill at 80 mph when it reached a 30 mph curve and flew off the tracks. Some railcars landed on Interstate 5 beneath the gray train bridge at DuPont.

NTSB members Tuesday mentioned Brown was trying to look for a speed sign, and speculated that his peripheral vision could have been disrupted in the unfamiliar locomotive.

A small amber, diagonal advance-warning sign is located two miles before the curve, to tell train engineers that a slow zone lies ahead, along the trackway paralleling I-5.

Hearings continue Wednesday into this crash and another in South Carolina, with an emphasis on future safety design and training.

Michael DeCataldo, vice president of Amtrak operations, said that under new safety reforms, engineers must complete at least four practice trips, depending on difficulty, to qualify in new territory.

He also acknowledged that as many as seven people rode in the front cab last year during night practice trips in the Lakewood-Nisqually area, which exceeds Amtrak standards.

Board members probed rail officials repeatedly about why Cascades was allowed to go there before satellite-based positive train control (PTC) systems were operating that would slow an over-speeding train.

Under existing regulations, the DuPont curve was in compliance, Federal Railroad Administration officials said. Nonetheless, some NTSB members questioned why nobody challenged the decision to open a corridor that requires a 50 mph speed reduction — especially after a 2015 curve derailment that killed eight people in Philadelphia.

”A lot of people had the chance, so nobody stood up to say, that is not a good design?” asked board member Earl Weener, an aerospace engineer. “So this is an issue of diffusion of responsibility.”

The Cascades trains are owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation, operated by Amtrak on tracks owned by Sound Transit, through the BNSF Railway’s dispatching region.

The rebuilt route is intended to bring faster, more reliable service for Seattle-to-Portland trains, which currently take a scenic but slow waterfront path through Tacoma Narrows, mixed with freight trains.

Passenger service could resume there by December, assuming that Amtrak and its partners have PTC ready by then.