Drivers in Everett will encounter another inconvenient truth this week, as major expansion joint work begins for northbound Interstate 5, and lanes close for the five evenings.

Only one lane will be open between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, from Lowell Road to the Snohomish River Bridge.

Contractors will repair cracked pavement Sunday night, then replace the aging steel bridge expansion joints with modern components starting Monday night. Work will resume the nights of March 13-16.

These disruptions follow a winter of delays for Everett motorists, that included a sudden pavement breakdown and seven-hour daytime traffic jam, where contractors had cut into the deck, as well as several night and weekend lane closures while the crew replaced 200 concrete panels.

This week’s roadwork depends on weather conditions.

A series of single-lane night closures are being planned on I-5 from Everett to the Highway 529 junction in Marysville, in sync with those expansion joint replacements in central Everett. The Washington State Department of Transportation is adding a bus-carpool lane.

In other construction-related detours: