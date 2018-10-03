Crews will be making repairs near Spokane Street, cutting southbound traffic to one lane.

Motorists should expect traffic delays this weekend as crews conduct emergency repair work on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle.

Southbound I-5 will shrink to a single lane of travel near Spokane Street in order to rehabilitate an expansion joint and damaged concrete in the three left lanes.

The work is scheduled to begin 8:30 p.m. Friday and last until 8:30 a.m. Saturday, but if rainy weather prohibits repairs, the work will move to Saturday night.

Last weekend, crews reduced southbound I-5 to a single lane between Spokane Street and the Corson-South Michigan Street exit for emergency repairs, said Tom Pearce, spokesman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Updated traffic information is available through WSDOT’s traffic app and on its Twitter feed.