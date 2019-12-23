The larger of the two Ballard Locks will be closed for a day or two because of an electrical outage that occurred Sunday, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

That leaves the passage between Puget Sound and Salmon Bay available only for boats less than 123 feet long and 28 feet wide.

The outage is affecting the east, central and west gates in the large lock. For all three gates, the system isn’t recognizing whether gates are fully open, or fully closed, to allow ship entry, said Corps spokesman William Dowell. So they’re staying closed as a precaution.

“The locks are 102 years old. The electrical system is just one of those things that needs to be repaired,” said Dowell.

He said the large-lock closure affects Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel in Ballard, which receives shipments of gravel and other materials arriving from Puget Sound.

That problem follows a far more minor incident Saturday, when debris became stuck under a gate, raising it some six inches off the lock floor, he said. Three inches of rain fell from Thursday to Friday, stirring up shoreline debris. The jam, now cleared, forced operators into a “half-lock” limited to 375 feet long.

Coincidentally, the power glitch happened on the same day that steel drawspan leaves on the four-lane Ballard Bridge, also 102 years old, failed to descend all the way, interrupting car and truck traffic over four hours.

Also on Sunday morning, people paddling near the Locks fell into the water and had to be retrieved.

One person fell over the spillway top from the freshwater to the saltwater side, Dowell said, while the Seattle Fire Department tweeted that two people were rescued without injuries. Bystander video published by KIRO 7 News shows a kayaker stuck against a Salmon Bay spillway gate.

The area is marked as a danger zone, and water forces are even stronger than usual, said Dowell. Fortunately, he said, visitors there helped by tossing flotation rings and calling for emergency response.