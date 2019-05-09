Seattle could soon ditch its reputation as one of the few major American cities without a fleet of rentable electric foot scooters dotting its streets and sidewalks.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration will soon begin crafting a pilot program for scooter-share, the mayor announced in a guest post on GeekWire on Wednesday. Until now, Seattle has banned scooter-share, and city law currently bars use of motorized foot scooters on sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

In creating the pilot program, the city will “work with stakeholders like our transit, pedestrian and bike oversight boards, disability rights groups, local businesses and transit partners,” Durkan wrote.

The city will begin working on the pilot program in coming weeks but likely won’t start accepting permit applications until the fall with scooters hitting the streets early next year, according to the mayor’s office.

The program will govern when and where scooters can be used, how they must be parked, whether helmets will be required and other rules. It could also require a certain portion of scooters to be available in designated neighborhoods, a regulation bike-share companies must follow.

“We can get this right,” Durkan wrote. “We will focus on four nonnegotiable principles: safety, fairness to riders, protection of taxpayers through full indemnification, and equity. While some companies may see these requirements as too restrictive, they are too important not to fight for.”

It’s not yet clear which or how many companies may eventually operate scooter-share in Seattle. Mark Prentice, a spokesman for Durkan, said five scooter companies responded to a December letter from the administration seeking information: Bird, Lime, Lyft, Razor and Skip. Seattle City Councilmember Mike O’Brien said he has met with representatives from Lime and Bird.

In a statement, Lime called Durkan’s announcement “great news” and said it welcomes discussions about the mayor’s concerns. Lyft said it was “looking forward to reviewing“ the program.

“The community has been clear that they are ready for Seattle to join the e-scooter movement,” said Paul Steely White, Bird director of safety policy and advocacy, “and we are thrilled that Mayor Durkan has signaled she is ready to do just that.“

The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As scooters have proliferated in cities across the country, Durkan has raised safety and liability concerns.

The mayor reiterated those concerns in her guest post, pointing to a study by the Austin Public Health Department, with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that found nearly half of the injured riders studied had injuries to the head.

“Learning how to properly ride a scooter and wearing a helmet while doing so might be a key step to preventing injuries, so let’s see how to do that right here in Seattle,” Durkan wrote. “We need to do everything possible to ensure riders can get around our city safely and that pedestrians and cyclists stay safe, too.”

Comprehensive scooter-injury data is limited. Scooter proponents often counter that the devices could be made safer with more infrastructure, such as protected bike lanes, and that injuries are dwarfed by those related to cars.

Durkan has also raised questions about legal liability from scooters. “Seattle will require full indemnification provisions to protect our taxpayers from lawsuits,” she wrote.

In some other cities, companies have replaced their dockless bike fleets with scooters, a recent report from the National Association of City Transportation Officials found. But scooters can attract different users, too. A city of Portland study found that nearly three-fourths of scooter users had never rented from Portland’s bike-share service.

Durkan wrote that scooters “should be a complement, rather than a replacement to bike share in Seattle.” The process of creating the pilot will include “examining a minimum threshold of bikes to remain part of our bike-share program,” she wrote.

The announcement steals a bit of thunder from Seattle City Council members, who are planning a demonstration event at City Hall Thursday, where scooters will be available for test rides followed by a discussion among Portland officials who have implemented a scooter-share program.

That city rolled out an initial pilot program last year but faced issues with people riding and parking on sidewalks. Portland recently welcomed scooters back under a new program.

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has advocated for scooters in Seattle, writing on Twitter in February that she used a scooter in Seattle and it took “half the time to scoot from my Queen Anne apartment to City Hall than taking the bus!”

O’Brien, who chairs the council’s transportation committee, welcomed the news.

“I think it’s time for Seattle to try this out,” O’Brien said. “We have to be smart about how we’re going to deploy these, take what we’ve learned from bike-share and do a better job at protecting the pedestrian environment, but I also know people are excited for new mobility options.”

O’Brien said he’s interested in learning more about scooter-related injuries but “no more worried about it than I would be with other modes.”