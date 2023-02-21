The ferry route between Edmonds and Kingston was out of service for several hours Tuesday morning due to electrical problems at the Edmonds terminal, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews managed to fix the issue by midmorning, and service was expected to return with the 11:05 a.m. sailing from Kingston to Edmonds, said Washington State Ferries spokesperson Dana Warr.

The issue was with several blown fuses, which were “most likely” the result of the severe windstorm Monday evening, Warr said. Crews noticed the problem when the tide went out and the ramp needed to be lowered.

One sailing from Kingston to Edmonds, on the Puyallup ferry, was turned back Tuesday morning, and passengers were offloaded in the same place they’d just left.

Tuesday morning’s route suspension followed a difficult evening of ferry service disruptions due to weather, WSDOT said.