Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed east of Ellensburg after a 30-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on Twitter the highway will be shut at milepost 115, near Kittitas.
The closure is expected to last up to 12 hours, according to WSDOT. There were 18 vehicles and 12 semi-trucks involved in the crash.
Fire and emergency workers from Grant County are assisting, according to the county sheriff.
“Three people were transported, but we do not know injuries yet,” Cumaravel said, adding that freezing fog and icy conditions in the area were the cause of the multi-vehicle crash.
If you’re considering traveling over the passes Wednesday, here are the wintry weather restrictions:
- I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass: There are currently no weather restrictions for eastbound or westbound travel. The road is bare and wet.
- Highway 2 through Stevens Pass: Traction tires are advised, and there is compact snow and ice on the road.
- Highway 12 through White Pass: No restrictions eastbound or westbound, and the road is mostly bare and dry.
- Highway 97 through Blewett Pass: Traction tires are advised, and the road is mostly bare and dry with frost and ice in places.