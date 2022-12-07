Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed east of Ellensburg after a 30-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas (MP 115) for an extended period. Detour local roads. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/6GtAV87Do8 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 7, 2022

Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on Twitter the highway will be shut at milepost 115, near Kittitas.

The closure is expected to last up to 12 hours, according to WSDOT. There were 18 vehicles and 12 semi-trucks involved in the crash.

DOT estimates a 10-12 hour closure. 18 cars and 12 semis were involved. Updates to follow. -Trooper Cumaravel pic.twitter.com/xkdXvrropm — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 7, 2022

Fire and emergency workers from Grant County are assisting, according to the county sheriff.

“Three people were transported, but we do not know injuries yet,” Cumaravel said, adding that freezing fog and icy conditions in the area were the cause of the multi-vehicle crash.

Pictures from the multi-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 east of Kittitas. Follow @wspd6pio who is on scene for more info. pic.twitter.com/O6WobbGeTu — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 7, 2022

If you’re considering traveling over the passes Wednesday, here are the wintry weather restrictions: