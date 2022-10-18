Three eastbound I-90 lanes have reopened on the East Channel Bridge after a three-car collision near Bellevue Way and multiple car fires closed all lanes Tuesday morning, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

The HOV lane is open to all vehicles, WSDOT said shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The collision blocked lanes around 7:15 a.m., and two lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m. A third lane reopened shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Bellevue firefighters got the flames under control shortly after arrival, the department said.

Fire and emergency crews from Bellevue and Mercer Island arrived to find heavy smoke billowing across the East Channel Bridge. Videos posted to Twitter by the Bellevue Fire Department and WSDOT showed at least one vehicle aflame as crews doused it with water.

WSDOT and Bellevue police are urging drivers to find alternate routes and expect delays. With drivers finding alternate routes, officials said to expect delays on westbound I-90 as well.