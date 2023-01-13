Eastbound Highway 520 will close for 32 hours this weekend across Lake Washington, while contractors pour concrete into new lanes at Montlake.

Highway traffic will close from Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill, from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday, according to advisories by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers arriving from Interstate 5 will be detoured off Highway 520 at the Montlake Boulevard exit.

However, all westbound lanes will remain open, along with the bike-walk trail, WSDOT said.

The $455 million Montlake segment, part of a multidecade $4.6 billion replacement and expansion of Highway 520, is to be completed by 2024. Along with a larger highway, a new lid will support a bus-carpool exit and landscaping. WSDOT is also building an adjacent walk-bike bridge over Highway 520 to the Washington Park Arboretum, along with a wider Montlake Boulevard intersection.