A semitruck that erupted into flames early Monday near Puyallup has blocked all eastbound lanes of Highway 512, snarling the South Sound commute.

Officials with the Washington state Department of Transportation tweeted that the 2 a.m. blaze near Portland Avenue East has heavily affected westbound traffic as well. WSDOT urged drivers to delay trips through the area or find alternate routes.

UPDATE: Not the clearest picture here, but you can see there are a lot of flashing lights and first responders on scene near Portland Ave. Again, all EB SR 512 lanes blocked, and WB traffic will be congested, too. Drivers should either delay their trip or find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PNpiyK6lQW — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) August 19, 2019

Video from witnesses shows the flaming semi with at least two holes in the trailer, KOMO-TV reported.

Witnesses reported seeing the trailer hit a bridge and then burst into flames; the driver was reported to have escaped without serious injury, KOMO reported.