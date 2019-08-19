A semitruck that erupted into flames early Monday near Puyallup has blocked all eastbound lanes of Highway 512, snarling the South Sound commute.
Officials with the Washington state Department of Transportation tweeted that the 2 a.m. blaze near Portland Avenue East has heavily affected westbound traffic as well. WSDOT urged drivers to delay trips through the area or find alternate routes.
Video from witnesses shows the flaming semi with at least two holes in the trailer, KOMO-TV reported.
Witnesses reported seeing the trailer hit a bridge and then burst into flames; the driver was reported to have escaped without serious injury, KOMO reported.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.