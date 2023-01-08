A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in Kent early Sunday.

According to a news release from the Kent Police Department, officers responded to reports of a car vs. pedestrian collision on 132nd Ave. SE just before 6 a.m., and found an unresponsive woman in the street. First responders initiated medical aid, but medics declared the woman dead on the scene.

The department said the woman likely was attempting to cross the street when she was hit, and then was struck a second time. The news release says there is no immediate evidence that suggests speed or driver impairment were factors, and that both drivers stayed on scene and were cooperating with investigators.

The Kent Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.