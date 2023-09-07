Airborne fentanyl residues were found in a quarter of Seattle and Portland light-rail transit vehicles tested this spring, while methamphetamine appeared in them all, said a University of Washington study.

However, the amounts were too low to be a risk to riders or to trigger acute illness or make a transit operator “high,” health officials said.

“In most cases, as exposure would be hundreds to thousands of times lower than what we would expect to cause clinical effects,” said Dr. Rob Hendrickson, medical director of the Oregon Poison Center, in a Thursday media briefing.

The research, by the UW Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences department, was designed to measure workplace exposure, after scores of transit operators filed safety incident reports of drug-smoking, or even stopped driving because of headaches, dizziness or difficulty breathing.

These included a Feb. 5 incident at Angle Lake Station when fentanyl smoke caused a light-rail operator to be taken by ambulance for a medical check. Last year, King County Metro Transit employees filed 52 workers-compensation claims, of which 16 entailed lost work time, based on drug exposure.

Over 28 weeks this spring, UW researchers collected 78 air-filter samples and 102 surface samples from 19 railcars and 11 buses, at the end of night shifts.

Advertising

Just one air sample contained fentanyl higher than the Environmental Protection Agency limit of 0.1 micrograms per cubic liter, for pharmaceutical worker exposure. And two of 102 surface samples exceeded the Washington state Department of Health decontamination guideline of 15 nanograms per square centimeter.

In the surface samples, 46% showed fentanyl and 98% methamphetamine, mainly where residues were allowed to accumulate.

“It’s everywhere,” said Cory Rigtrup, vice president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, in an interview. Rigtrup said he issued an immediate bulletin to workers who clean buses and trains, reminding them to wear full personal protective equipment including gloves, when cleaning air filters or wiping surfaces.

The big unanswered question, Rigtrup said, is prolonged exposure to whatever chemicals linger in drug vapors. “It’s unhealthy at any level, right? That’s the answer.” The UW study didn’t extend to urine, mucus or blood sampling of workers.

That said, union members are reporting a downturn in on-board drug use this summer, at the same time Sound Transit has boosted security, Rigtrup said. “We’re worried about the fall. What happens when the rains come back, and people are smoking in buses?”

The UW study team recommended that transit agencies improve their onboard air filters to MERV 13 quality, capturing 85% of particles smaller than 1 micron; frequently clean bus and train interiors; provide employee training about related health issues and how to handle incidents; and offer mental health services for people stressed by observing drug use, for instance if the employee is recovering from addiction or experienced drug-related family trauma.

Advertising

Transit’s response

Transit leaders emphasized that drug use on buses and trains reflects a nationwide crisis.

“There is not a community among us who is not grappling with this heartbreaking condition, of addiction faced by too many family members and neighborhoods,” said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm. In King County alone, 917 people died from overdoses this year through August, of whom 714 included fentanyl, a health-department tracker says.

“The good news is that the outcomes were good. Transit is safe, it was safe before, and it remains safe,” Timm said in reaction to the UW data.

Sound Transit has already retrofitted two-thirds of railcars with MERV 13 filters as UW suggested. Community Transit, in Snohomish County, will do the same with its Swift bus-rapid transit fleet, and possibly the whole fleet, by the end of September, promised CEO Ric Ilgenfritz.

Another side of the coin is security. Sound Transit was dinged in an audit last year for not consistently patrolling its network. Timm said there are currently 55 King County Sheriff’s Office deputies employed as transit officers with a budget to hire 90 officers. She said there are 250 private security guards. This spring the transit board approved contracts with four companies and a target of 300 guards late this year.

Timm said she’s seeing “anecdotal evidence” of less drug use, but didn’t provide verified data Thursday.

Advertising

In a strategy change, the Sound Transit police unit and Timm decided in May to deploy more uniformed officers in trains and stations, said Marcus Williams, Sound Transit police chief.

Timm said on Thursday that people who smoke drugs are being removed from trains. If they don’t comply with a security guard’s request to leave, transit police are called to take enforcement action, she said.

If someone is passed out but not smoking, a guard or fare ambassador attempts a “wellness check,” Timm said. Medical emergencies, including one death at Northgate Station, have occurred this year.

“It is not illegal to sleep on a vehicle. Sometimes people are tired and sometimes they have used it, and they have a right to ride,” Timm said.

Sound Transit this year is rebuilding its fare ambassador corps, which mainly provides customer service. They check about 2% of riders for ORCA farecards or tickets, shy of the 10% target. Currently there is no penalty for evasion and riders often decline to cooperate when canvassed.

King County Metro Transit is operating a small pilot project, at Aurora Village and Burien transit centers, to provide behavioral health and other service specialists. Data are still being collected, and Metro is also deploying off-duty drivers as transit ambassadors at stations, General Manager Michelle Allison said.

For the average rider, exposure is even lower than the UW measurements suggest, explained Marissa Baker, a UW assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences who co-led the assessment. The monitoring devices operated a whole shift, not just a single trip, she said. Researchers measured routes and times where ATU 587 said drug use is most common. Baker said she rides transit frequently without special precautions.