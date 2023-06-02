Two lanes of northbound Interstate 405 will be blocked all weekend entering Bellevue as contractors forge ahead on the state’s long-awaited project to build more traffic lanes.

That job, and a full closure of the Highway 520 Montlake interchange, are two of many detours announced this week by the Washington State Department of Transportation, which is revved up to spend the higher gas taxes legislators approved in 2015.

This weekend’s I-405 job runs from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Monday. Lane closures extend from the Coal Creek Parkway interchange to Northeast Sixth Street. Crews will repair expansion joints and repave the right edge of the roadway, said WSDOT spokesperson Craig Smiley.

Conditions should be either slow or hazardous, because the area normally attracts 100,000 vehicles per day, which include drivers merging from Interstate 90.

A similar closure is scheduled June 9-12 for work on the left edge. Later this summer, full closures of both directions are planned between Renton and Newcastle, Aug. 18-21 and Sept. 8-11. More details are at st.news/I-405roadwork.

When the $705 million expansion is completed in mid-2025, two free lanes and two tolled lanes will run each direction between Renton and south Bellevue, with a few pockets of exit-only lanes, a north Renton station for Sound Transit’s future Stride S2 bus line, and 2½ miles of new walk-bike trail. The express-toll lanes will connect with those already operating from Bellevue to Lynnwood.

Advertising

Construction is underway on new I-405 lanes in north Renton, and a walk-bike overpass for Eastrail.

For now, drivers near Renton are crowding into the same three I-405 lanes each direction they’ve used since 1984, when the freeway was last expanded there.

Washington is keeping its longtime promises to increase highway capacity, in accordance with a federally approved I-405 master plan back in 2002. That could induce traffic and fuel consumption, after the state made no progress in the 2010s toward lowering carbon emissions 45% by 2030, the official climate goal. In hopes to regain momentum, the Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee have recently enacted carbon fees, electric car incentives, clean fuel standards, a budget to build rechargeable hybrid ferries, and walk-bike route investments.

Upcoming detours include: