Police said a pickup drove through a red light and struck three other vehicles.

The driver was killed and three others were injured in a series of collisions early Friday in Ballard, police said.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash about 12:30 a.m. at 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street.

Police said a Mazda pickup drove through a red light while traveling eastbound on Northwest Market when it collided with three other vehicles. The pickup then struck a traffic-control box at the intersection that knocked out power to the traffic lights.

The pickup driver was declared dead at the scene by medics and the passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Two other drivers were taken to local hospitals for injuries.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.